Capitals' Ryan Leonard: Buries second goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard scored a goal on three shots and delivered four hits during his 14:04 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
The rookie buried his second goal of the season on the power play Sunday, kickstarting a crazy Capitals comeback attempt that came up just a goal short. Leonard is averaging just 12:24 of ice time so far this season, but does see time on the team's second power play unit. Washington sports a deep group of forwards that may make it tough to find a promotion to the top-six anytime soon, despite the 20-year-old's immense talent.
