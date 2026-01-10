Leonard logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Leonard saw a four-game point streak end versus the Stars on Wednesday, but he bounced back with helpers on goals by Connor McMichael and Justin Sourdif in this contest. The 20-year-old Leonard continues to improve as he gains more trust with the Capitals' coaching staff. The rookie winger is up to 27 points (seven on the power play), 77 shots on net, 51 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 38 appearances. As long as he keeps seeing middle-six minutes and power-play time, he has the tools to help most fantasy teams.