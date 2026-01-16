Capitals' Ryan Leonard: Eleven points in last 12 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Since returning from a seven-game injury absence on Dec. 23, Leonard has recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 12 games played. Overall, he has 10 goals, 19 assists and 80 shots in 41 games this season. That puts Leonard fourth on the rookie scoring list behind Ivan Demidov (40), Beckett Sennecke (35) and Matthew Schaefer (30).
