Leonard scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Leonard extended his goal streak to four games with the tally. He's also gone minus-7 in that spanning while earning three of five points on the power play. The 21-year-old's talent is evident, but there's still stuff for him to work on, especially with the Capitals sitting at an underwhelming 10-10-0 record. Leonard has nine goals, seven assists, 55 shots on net, 34 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances this season.