Leonard netted a goal and had three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Islanders.

Leonard's first goal of the season came midway through the second period off a feed from defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 20-year-old Leonard is up to two goals in 11 career regular season games and is set to be a promising name to watch moving forward. He is currently in a third-line role on the right wing, but has seen a solid chunk of power-play time as a part of the second unit. His five-on-five ice time is a current limitation for his fantasy ceiling, as he saw just 10:01 Saturday. Leonard is best as a high-upside stash in most formats for the time being, with the potential to carve out a larger role by the end of this season.