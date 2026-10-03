Leonard potted a goal, put three shots on net and dished out two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over Carolina.

Leonard kicked off his 2026-27 on the right foot with an even-strength tally late in the second period to give the Capitals a 5-1 lead. The 21-year-old right winger also opened the year on the team's top line alongside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin, which should give him the opportunity to take another step forward this season. Across 75 regular-season games in 2025-26, he compiled 20 goals, 45 points, 153 shots on net and 125 hits. Even with the Caps adding to their forward room in the offseason, the eighth-overall selection from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft is expected to play a large role for the team in 2026-27. Leonard is widely available across multiple fantasy platforms, and given his current spot in Washington's lineup and high ceiling, he's an excellent waiver-wire pickup in deep leagues.