Leonard scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Leonard has earned a goal and four assists over six games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The 20-year-old could get a boost in usage if Tom Wilson (lower body) or Aliaksei Protas (lower body) miss any additional time. Leonard is up to eight goals, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 48 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 35 appearances, mainly in a third-line role. Leonard is now fourth in rookie points, trailing Ivan Demidov (35), Beckett Sennecke (31) and Matthew Schaefer (28).