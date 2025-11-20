Leonard scored two goals in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

The rookie winger delivered his first career multi-point performance in his 29th NHL game, getting pucks past Stuart Skinner in the first and second periods. Leonard, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, snapped a 12-game goal drought with the effort, but he's stayed fairly productive overall in his first full season at the top level, and over the last 15 contests he's churned out four goals and nine points.