Leonard (upper body) has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt against Columbus, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Leonard absorbed a big hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period Friday and did not return. Head coach Spencer Carbery said after the game that Leonard was going to be out, but did not provide a timeline for his return. Leonard has seven goals and 18 points in 29 games, including two goals and five helpers in four games before the injury. Sonny Milano could draw into the lineup Sunday, in place of Leonard.