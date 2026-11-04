Leonard recorded a goal, picked up an assist, put two shots on net and recorded three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Dallas.

Leonard slid the primary helper on Boone Jenner's tally late in the second period before later bringing the Capitals within one goal with a tally of his own late in the third. Overall, the 21-year-old Leonard is up to five goals, 10 points, 37 shots on net and 26 hits over 14 outings this season. Tuesday's pair of points helped him snap his four-game scoreless skid. He's back on track to surpass the 20-goal, 45-point targets he posted across 75 regular-season outings in his rookie campaign. Leonard is a solid waiver-wire add in deep leagues that place a premium on players who deliver hits alongside offensive contributions.