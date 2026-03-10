Leonard deposited a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out four hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Leonard's goal arrived with 16 seconds remaining in the contest to place the Capitals up by four scores. He is up to 12 goals, 33 points, 114 shots on net, 84 hits and 20 blocked shots over 58 games this season. The 21-year-old winger is off to a hot start in March, where he has a point in each of the three games he's played. In that stretch, he has posted two goals, six shots on net and eight hits, showcasing his ability to cover stat categories and making him a valuable player to own in category-based fantasy leagues for years to come.