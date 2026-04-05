Leonard tallied a goal, put two shots on net, had two PIM and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Leonard padded Washington's lead early in Saturday's third period to put the team up 5-2. Overall, the 21-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 41 points, 140 shots on net, 111 hits and 22 blocked shots through 70 games this season. He actively holds a four-game point streak and has seven goals, 11 points, 32 shots on net and 35 hits over his last 15 games. Leonard has taken a step up this season and should continue to provide fantasy managers with solid category coverage for seasons to come. He is an excellent streaming option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.