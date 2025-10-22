Capitals' Ryan Leonard: Pots goal in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Leonard has scored in back-to-back games. He saw just 10:22 of ice time Tuesday, but he's been reliably in a third-line role to begin the campaign. The 20-year-old winger has plenty of scoring potential, and an injury to a top-six winger could give him the opportunity to log more minutes. He's produced three goals, 16 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating through seven contests to start 2025-26.
