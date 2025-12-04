Leonard scored twice on six shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesdays' 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Leonard was involved in four of the Sharks' last five goals in this contest. He had gone seven games without scoring, though he had four assists over his last five outings before the best game of his young career Wednesday. Overall, the 20-year-old rookie is up to seven goals, 18 points, 60 shots on net, 43 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 28 appearances. That kind of production should have a home in most fantasy formats.