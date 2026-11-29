Leonard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Leonard has five goals and six assists during his eight-game point streak. The 21-year-old has fit right in with the Capitals and is currently in a middle-six role with power-play time. The winger is up to 10 goals, 12 helpers, 68 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 24 appearances. Leonard put up 45 points in 75 regular-season outings as a rookie last year, but he's poised to take things up a notch or two.