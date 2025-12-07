Leonard (upper body) was moved to injured reserve Sunday.

Washington recalled Bogdan Trineyev from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move. Leonard will miss at least the next two games, starting with Sunday's matchup against Columbus, after landing on injured reserve. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Leonard has contributed seven goals, 18 points, 61 shots on net and 43 hits across 29 appearances this season.