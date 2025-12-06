Leonard (upper body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Ducks.

Leonard was rocked on a heavy hit by Jacob Trouba in the first period and was unable to return from it. Losing Leonard for any length of time could be troublesome for the Capitals' depth, as he was rounding into form with eight points over six games prior to Friday. Sonny Milano is the extra forward on the roster, but the Capitals could dip into their depth at AHL Hershey if Leonard ends up missing an extended length of time.