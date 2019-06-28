Capitals' Scott Kosmachuk: Flipped via trade
Kosmachuk was brought in via trade by Washington from Colorado along with a 2020 second-round pick and 2020 third-round pick in exchange for Andre Burakovsky.
Kosmachuk is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, so his stint with the Caps may be short lived. The winger registered 12 goals, 11 helpers and 47 PIM in 54 games for AHL Colorado last season. Considering the 25-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since 2015-16, he may be hard pressed to secure a spot on a 23-man roster.
