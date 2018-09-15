Shumakov is expected to join the Capitals on Saturday after he settles a visa issue, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Capitals signed the KHL star on Sept. 1, following a campaign with CSKA Moscow in which he deposited 17 goals and 23 assists to complement a plus-28 rating over 47 regular-season contests. Joining the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Russian could prove to be a solid source of scoring, even in the bottom-six group.