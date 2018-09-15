Capitals' Sergei Shumakov: Almost ready to link up with team
Shumakov is expected to join the Capitals on Saturday after he settles a visa issue, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The Capitals signed the KHL star on Sept. 1, following a campaign with CSKA Moscow in which he deposited 17 goals and 23 assists to complement a plus-28 rating over 47 regular-season contests. Joining the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Russian could prove to be a solid source of scoring, even in the bottom-six group.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...