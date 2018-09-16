Capitals' Sergei Shumakov: Arrives in DC
Shumakov was on the ice for Sunday's scrimmage at the Capitals practice facility, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
With the visa issues now behind him, Shumakov can now focus on building his case to make the opening night roster. The skilled winger owns plenty of offensive upside and could have some deep sleeper value if he can stick in the NHL ranks and carve out a meaningful role for himself so keep an eye on his progress during the preseason.
