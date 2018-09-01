Capitals' Sergei Shumakov: Inks one-year deal with Capitals

Shumakov signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Capitals on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward tallied 17 goals and 40 points in 47 games with CSKA Moscow during the 2017-18 season. The 6-foot, 196 pound Russian has plenty of offensive skill to his game and will compete for a roster spot on the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals when training camp kicks off in mid-September but will need to garner consistent playing time to have any fantasy value in standard formats.