Capitals' Shane Gersich: Getting ready for playoff debut
Gersich is preparing to make his NHL playoff debut Thursday night versus the Penguins for Game 4 of the conference semifinals.
Gersich hasn't played in close to a month, but the Capitals have a bit of a cushion thanks to a 2-1 series advantage, and he's needed anyway with Tom Wilson serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check on Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3. Gersich -- who added 43 goals and 34 assists in 117 games for the University of North Dakota between 2015-18 -- shouldn't see that much ice time, but he has tremendous wheels and is known to be strong on the forecheck. He should at least be able to hold down the fort and act the part of a serviceable winger while Wilson is out.
