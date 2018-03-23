Capitals' Shane Gersich: Inks two-year deal with Washington

Gersich signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Friday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Gersich most recently turned heads with the University of North Dakota, which is where current Capitals forward T.J. Oshie had played. A Minnesota native, Gersich fashioned 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) through 40 games for UND during the 2017-18 campaign. According to this latest report, he'll be with the team for Saturday's road game against the Canadiens and is someone to keep an eye on in deep leagues.