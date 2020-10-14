Gersich signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Wednesday.
Gersich has spent the past two seasons in the AHL, totaling 18 goals and 24 assists in 120 contests. The 24-year-old forward will almost certainly once again stick with AHL Hershey for the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Shane Gersich: Left off playoff roster•
-
Capitals' Shane Gersich: Called up for training camp•
-
Capitals' Shane Gersich: Re-ups with team•
-
Capitals' Shane Gersich: Sent down to minors Saturday•
-
Capitals' Shane Gersich: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Shane Gersich: Will compete for NHL spot in training camp•