Capitals' Shane Gersich: Opens scoring Tuesday
Gersich scored one goal and fired four shots on net during Tuesday's 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.
Gersich's first goal of the preseason was a top-shelf snipe over Jake Allen's left shoulder after his strong forecheck forced a turnover. The 22-year-old spent last season with the University of North Dakota, scoring 13 goals and 29 points over 40 games, before signing with the Caps and playing five games -- two were in the postseason. He has a chance to make the 23-man roster out of camp.
