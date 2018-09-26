Gersich scored one goal and fired four shots on net during Tuesday's 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.

Gersich's first goal of the preseason was a top-shelf snipe over Jake Allen's left shoulder after his strong forecheck forced a turnover. The 22-year-old spent last season with the University of North Dakota, scoring 13 goals and 29 points over 40 games, before signing with the Caps and playing five games -- two were in the postseason. He has a chance to make the 23-man roster out of camp.