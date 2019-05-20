Gersich penned a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Monday.

After making his NHL debut last season, Gersich failed to crack the Caps' lineup this year, instead spending the entire 2019-20 campaign in the minors. With AHL Hershey, the 22-year-old garnered eight goals, 16 helpers and 57 PIM before adding another three points in nine postseason contests. Washington has several players set to his free agency this summer, including Devante Smith-Pelly, Brett Connolly and Carl Hagelin, which could open up a roster spot or two during training camp. Whether Gersich can earn his place on the 23-man roster for Opening Night remains to be seen.