Capitals' Shane Gersich: Sent down to minors Saturday
Gersich was sent down to AHL-Hershey on Saturday
Gersich was a legitimate contender to make the Capitals roster out of training camp, but his reassignment is not a surprise given that he is in need of further ice time to continue his development and exempt from waivers. The 22-year-old winger owns enough offensive upside to make the jump to full-time NHL player eventually and should return to the big leagues at some point during 2018-19, but for now, should only be considered in dynasty formats.
