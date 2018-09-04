Gersich will be in the mix for a roster spot during training camp, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington speculates.

Reagan notes that Gersich's offensive skills give him a higher NHL ceiling than some of his competitors, but that he may benefit greatly from a full season with AHL Hershey. With only one or two roster spots available and with talented winger Sergei Shumakov recently signed from the KHL, don't be surprised if the 22-year-old charters a more traditional course to the NHL that requires development in the AHL for the balance of the 2018-19 season.