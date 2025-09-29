Capitals' Sonny Milano: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Milano's injury isn't related to the one that limited him to three appearances last season, but the Capitals will probably be cautious with his recovery. If it's a minor issue, the 29-year-old forward could be back in the lineup at some point before the start of the regular season.
