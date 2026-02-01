Milano logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Milano had been scratched for the previous seven games, but he got into the lineup as Connor McMichael (upper body) landed on injured reserve. The 29-year-old Milano has earned eight points, 33 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances in a part-time role this season. He may get more playing time leading into the Olympic break -- McMichael is week-to-week and his status after the break is uncertain at this time.