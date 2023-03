Milano tallied two assists and a plus-3 rating during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Milano had gone quiet after signing a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension on Feb. 4, but has rekindled his scoring touch with two goals and four points in his last four games. The speedy winger is working well on a line with Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie and could be worth a look in deeper leagues if he can stay on the scoresheet with more regularity.