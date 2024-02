Milano (upper body) shed his no-contact jersey for Tuesday's morning skate, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Milano has been out for nearly two months, but he appears to be nearing a return after being cleared to shed his no-contact jersey. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and eight points in 23 games this season and might find regular ice time more of a challenge now that Max Pacioretty has returned from his Achilles injury.