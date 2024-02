Milano (upper body) could return to action Saturday against the Canadiens, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Milano has missed the last 27 games due to an upper-body injury, but it appears his absence may finally be coming to an end. The 27-year-old winger has picked up just eight points while averaging 12:12 of ice time through 23 contests this campaign, so don't expect him to be a useful fantasy option upon his return.