Milano logged an assist and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Milano has picked up three helpers over his last two games, following a stretch where he had two goals and no assists across five contests. The 26-year-old winger has been an effective depth scorer this season with 10 goals, 18 helpers, 71 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 52 appearances. The winger should have a chance to challenge his career high of 34 points, which he set in 66 outings a year ago.