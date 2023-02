Milano tallied an assist and two shots during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The helper on Tom Wilson's third-period strike snapped a six-game point drought for Milano, who recently inked a three-year contract extension with the Capitals. The 26-year-old winger has been a solid role player for the Capitals this season with 23 points in 45 games, but will need to find the scoresheet with more consistently to maintain fantasy value in standard formats.