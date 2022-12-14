Milano notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Milano had the secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's second of three goals in the contest. While Milano hasn't scored in his last 10 games, he has six assists (four on the power play) in that span. The 26-year-old winger continues to hang onto a second-line job that's seen him rack up 11 points, 26 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-5 rating in 19 appearances since joining the Capitals in early November.