Milano scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Milano has done well for himself lately with three goals and two assists over nine consecutive games in the lineup. The 29-year-old might be at risk of being a healthy scratch once Justin Sourdif (lower body) is ready to play again, especially now that Nic Dowd has returned from an upper-body injury. On the year, Milano has four goals, two assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances.