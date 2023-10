Milano scored a goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Milano had the Capitals' third goal, though the Devils would score the next four before the Capitals countered in the third period for the win. This was Milano's first tally and second point of the season. He's added three shots on net, six PIM and a minus-4 rating over six contests, struggling to generate much offense while filling a middle-six role.