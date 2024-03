Milano scored three goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old winger produced his first career hat trick by scoring a goal in each period and flashing some incredible stickwork on two of them. Milano has just 13 goals and 20 points in 38 games on the season, but he's caught fire in March, erupting for seven goals and nine points in 11 contests. He needs only two more tallies to set a new career high.