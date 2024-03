Milano (upper body) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Milano looks poised to return from a two-game absence due to his upper-body issue. In his last 12 outings, the 27-year-old winger has notched seven goals and two assists, including a pair of power-play points. If Milano does suit up Saturday, it could be in a second-line role in place of Ivan Miroshnichenko.