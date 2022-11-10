Milano logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Milano earned his first point in three games with the Capitals when he set up Marcus Johansson's third-period tally. In addition to the assist, Milano has five shots on net, four hits and a minus-2 rating. He's seen time on the second line at even strength, but his average ice time is under 13 minutes per game, so he's functioning as more of a bottom-six forward. Without more favorable deployment, he's not an option in most fantasy formats.