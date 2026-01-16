Milano played for the fifth time over eight games in January in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Milano hasn't registered a point yet this month, adding five shots on net and three hits in a bottom-six role. The 29-year-old is getting a steadier run of time due to the injuries that have sidelined Tom Wilson (lower body) and Justin Sourdif (upper body). Once the Capitals are closer to full healthy, Milano is likely to be a healthy scratch rather frequently. He has seven points, 31 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 28 outings this season.