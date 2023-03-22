Milano tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jackets in overtime.

Milano picked up an assist on T.J. Oshie's goal in the first period before adding a tally in the second, finishing a give-and-go with Nicklas Backstrom. Milano has been productive recently, recording nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 21 assists through 57 games this season. Milano is two points shy of his career high set last year with Anaheim.

