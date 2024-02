Milano scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

After missing Washington's last 27 games with an upper-body injury, Milano made an impact in his return to the lineup, deflecting a Max Pacioretty shot past Jake Allen to put the Caps ahead 3-2 early in the third period. The 27-year-old Milano has five goals and nine points in 24 games this season. He'll likely continue to skate in a middle-six role going forward.