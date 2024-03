Milano scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Milano extended the Caps' lead to 4-0 late in the second period, one-timing an Aliaksei Protas feed past Petr Mrazek. The 27-year-old Milano has been on a tear, scoring in five straight games and notching eight points (six goals, two assists) in eight games since returning from an extended stay on IR. He's up to 10 goals, four shy of a career high, and 16 points through 31 games this season.