Capitals' Sonny Milano: Good for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano (upper body) will draw into the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against Boston.
Milano had no points and four shots in three regular-season outings with Washington in 2024-25. Although he might make the Capitals' roster, Milano isn't guaranteed to be a regular in the lineup this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Sonny Milano: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Sonny Milano: Absent from practice•
-
Capitals' Sonny Milano: Working with teammates•
-
Capitals' Sonny Milano: Likely to be ready at training camp•
-
Capitals' Sonny Milano: Suffers setback in recovery•
-
Capitals' Sonny Milano: Practices Wednesday•