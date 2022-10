Milano signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Capitals on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Milano didn't impress at the Flames' training camp while on a PTO. He will get a one-way deal with the Capitals, but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Milano will be waived for the purpose of assignment to AHL Hershey. Considering any other team could have already signed him, it seems unlikely he'll get claimed on waivers.