Milano signed a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension with Washington on Saturday.

Milano is playing through a one-year, $750,000 contract for the 2022-23 campaign, and he would have become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he didn't re-sign. His new deal will start next season and run through 2025-26. Milano has eight goals and 22 points in 40 contests this season while averaging 13:30 of ice time.