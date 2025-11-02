Milano scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Milano's twine finder was his first score since the 2023-24 season. In doing so, he tied the game at three goals apiece to eventually force overtime. After missing the majority of last season with an upper-body injury, Milano's goal was a welcome sight for Capitals fans. In 2023-24, Milano posted 15 goals in 49 games, and if he can return to a fraction of that goal-scoring pace, he could earn more playing time moving forward.