Milano scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Milano knotted the game at 1-1 with a wrist shot near the goal line. He also picked up an assist on Hendrix Lapierre's goal. This performance gives the American forward points in three of the last four games with four points in that span. He is now up to three goals and seven points in 14 games on the season.